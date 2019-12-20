NBCNEWYORK.COM

Five former and current public officials and political candidates in New Jersey are facing charges of taking bribes following a major corruption investigation, the state’s attorney general announced Thursday. The five defendants are charged with taking thousands of dollars in bribes from a cooperating witness in the form of campaign contributions, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. In return, the defendants allegedly promised the cooperating witness, who is a tax attorney, that they would vote or use their official authority or influence to hire or continue to hire his law firm for lucrative government legal work.

