NEW YORK POST:

Five inmates with “violent criminal histories” — including two accused murderers — escaped from a Georgia jail on Friday night, authorities said.

The men were still on the lam late Saturday after busting out of Pulaski County Jail. They were last seen in a stolen 2015 Kia Sedona minivan, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The group is also armed with two tasers, GBI said.

Authorities identified the escaped inmates as: Tyree Williams, 33, Lewis Evans, 22, Tyres Jackson, 27, Brandon Pooler, 24 and Dennis Penix, 28.

Williams and Penix were both locked up on murder charges, WSBTV.com reported.

Penix allegedly killed two men in a “drug deal gone bad,” the report said. Williams’ murder charge stems from a shooting during a July 2020 home invasion.

