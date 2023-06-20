The five people aboard the Titanic-bound submersible lost under the sea are likely dealing with not only a frightening experience but an uncomfortable one as well, according to one expert.

“From what I understand, the vessels are not designed for long-range, multi-day excursions,” John Mixson, a retired US Coast Guard lieutenant commander, told Fox News.

“So it’s going to be a very, very uncomfortable, dark experience with a lot of hope and prayers,” Mixson said.

The watercraft, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was reported missing after it failed to return to the Canadian research ship from which it was launched Sunday morning and crews lost contact with its captain.

“It’s hard to say whenever you just lose total communications in a situation like that what actually happened until you find the vessel,” Mixson told Fox News. “This isn’t a common occurrence at all.”

