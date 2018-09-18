BREITBART:

A taxpayer-funded study launched by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is on course to conclude that “affirming” young children with gender dysphoria by providing dangerous puberty blockers and ultimately sterilizing them is both safe and necessary for them to be happy.

The study is “very much under wraps and it’s coming into its fifth and final year affirming and using hormones in children starting at age five up through age eleven, and following them for five years,” said Dr. Quentin Van Meter, an Atlanta pediatric endocrinologist who trained at Johns Hopkins University when “transsexualism” was first studied.

The study is titled “The Impact of Early Medical Treatment in Transgender Youth.”

Van Meter explained the study “is designed specifically to show how well they’re doing”:

There’s no control group – which is a must if you’re going to be following ethical research guidelines – and the researchers excuse themselves from having one by saying, “What are we supposed to do, let these kids kill themselves with no therapy?” And the answer is the control group should be kids in intensive counseling, because the majority of them have undercurrent problems.

Van Meter maintained those claiming to be transgender have significant underlying mental health issues that activists are desperately trying to bury.