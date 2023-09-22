49ers fans get into massive brawl at Levi’s Stadium during Giants matchup

I was waiting for it lmaoooo it’s been in the works since the game started. pic.twitter.com/71zrqkEYzl — Bruce Wayne 🦇 (@T_Stephenson1) September 22, 2023

The 49ers-Giants “Thursday Night Football” matchup was not without its ugly moments, and that included a brawl in the stands.

A group of unruly 49ers fans threw down in what appeared to be the lower bowl of Levi’s Stadium during San Francisco’s 30-12 win over the Giants.

Video of the initial part of the incident showed a trio of 49ers fans going at one another, with a man in a black 49ers jacket tangled up with a woman wearing black pants and a red Niners shirt, with a woman in a No. 97 white jersey also entering the fray from a few steps up.

The situation escalated even further when a man in a red No. 54 49ers jersey and baseball cap got into things.

