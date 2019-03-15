FOX NEWS:

Three people are in custody — one of whom was charged with murder — after at least one heavily-armed shooter mowed down Muslim worshippers at Friday prayer, massacring 49 people in two New Zealand mosques while broadcasting a horrific live stream of the terror attack.

A 28-year-old Australian-born citizen was in custody after claiming responsibility for the attacks in Christchurch and allegedly posting a white nationalist manifesto immediately before the murder spree. The man, who was not identified, was described by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist” and he is expected to appear in court on Saturday. He and three others who were detained – one of which was later released – were not on any watch lists, and one was a woman, investigators said.

“These are people who I would describe as having extremist views, that have absolutely no place in New Zealand and in fact have no place in the world,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said following the massacre.

“This is one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” News.com.au quoted her as saying, adding that the killings “happened in a place where people should’ve been expressing their religious freedom, where they should’ve been safe.”