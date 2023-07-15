Nearly 50 Democrats issued a rebuke of President Biden’s plan to send cluster munitions to Ukraine by voting for an amendment by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to ban the practice.

The amendment, which was supported by 49 Democrats and 98 Republicans, ultimately failed to make its way into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), but proved opposition – and support – for the indiscriminate bombs transcends party lines.

The Democrats included Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., Maxwell Frost, Fla., Cori Bush, Mo., Greg Casar, Texas, Pramila Jayapal, Wash., and Jamaal Bowman, N.Y.

Biden has said it was a ‘difficult’ decision to offer the bombs to Ukraine in its fight against Russia but said it was ‘necessary’ for them to win the war.

Ukraine received the first shipment of cluster bombs on Thursday and promised only to use them to dislodge enemy soldiers. The bombs were part of an $800 million security package from the U.S.

U.S. law bans the transfer of cluster munitions that have more than a one percent ‘dud’ rate – or fail to go off more than one percent of the time. Such bombs that don’t go off immediately can create land mines and explode later on civilian contact.

READ MORE