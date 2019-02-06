BREITBART:

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 395 pounds of methamphetamine during a commercial vehicle inspection last Friday in California. The alleged seizures resulted in the arrest of a Mexican national on drug smuggling charges.

On Friday at approximately 6:15 pm, agents assigned to the Calexico East commercial facility in the El Centro Sector contacted a male driver in Freightliner tractor towing a trailer containing a shipment of decorative rocks. Agents referred the male, identified as a 66-year-old Mexican citizen, to a secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted to an odor, according to Border Patrol officials. Upon reviewing the X-ray scans, agents noted anomalies inside hollow spaces within the artificial rocks. Agents offloaded the cargo and discovered 120 individually wrapped packages containing methamphetamine.

An inventory yielded a total weight of 395 pounds with an estimated street value of $1.1 million. The driver was arrested and transported to the Imperial County Jail where he currently awaits arraignment for drug smuggling charges as determined by investigative agents of the Homeland Security Investigations. The tractor-trailer was also seized.