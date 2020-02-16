Time:

At least 40 Americans who were on a now-quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said in an interview that aired Sunday with CBS News’ Face the Nation that 40 Americans who were traveling on the Diamond Princess “have gotten infected” and are “going to be in hospitals in Japan” as evacuation plans to get Americans on the vessel back home are underway. The Washington Post reports that Fauci told them 44 Americans who were traveling on the ship had tested positive for the disease.

“People who have symptoms will not be able to get on the evacuation plane,” Fauci said in the Face the Nation interview. “Others are going to be evacuated starting imminently to Air Force bases in the United States.” He added that anyone who develops symptoms on the plane will be segregated on the flight.