ABC NEWS:

In a tragic weekend for U.S. law enforcement, three police officers and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in the line of duty while responding to emergency calls.

The unrelated fatal incidents occurred between Saturday and Sunday and left officers in California, Virginia, Utah, and Mississippi mourning their lost colleagues.

“This is inherent of what officers do for us each and every day. They put their lives at risk for the safety and protection of others,” Craig Floyd, president of the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, told ABC News.

Floyd noted that three of the officers killed over the weekend died in single-car crashes while responding to emergency calls. The fourth officer was intentionally run over by a burglary suspect he was trying to apprehend.

In 2018, 45 law enforcement officers have died in traffic-related incidents, up five percent from 2017, according to the memorial fund’s website. At least 13 died in single-vehicle crashes.

Over the last 20 years, 34 percent of law enforcement officers killed in the line duty were shot to death, while 39 percent died in vehicle crashes, Floyd said.