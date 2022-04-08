4 unruly teens beat, slash man on NYC train: cops

NY Post

Four ski mask-wearing teens pummeled and slashed a straphanger who confronted them on an Upper Manhattan train this week, cops said Friday. The 48-year-old victim was riding a northbound B train around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when he encountered the group of rowdy teen boys, who are believed to be around 16 or 17, police said. As the train barreled down the tracks, one of the teens stepped on the man’s foot, sparking an argument, cops said. The group of suspects then punched the rider in the face and arms – and cut him on the forehead with an unknown sharp object, police said.

