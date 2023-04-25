Four passengers have been arrested following two alleged midair brawls that prompted an emergency landing during a flight in Australia.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Northern Territory Police confirmed charges were brought after an unnamed flight from Queensland to the Northern Territory on Thursday evening.

“The AFP was called to attend an incident on a flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt, which had caused the flight to be turned around, on Thursday, April 20,” an AFP spokesperson told news.com.au in a statement.

In a video of part of the incident, a group of rowdy passengers can be seen standing near the aisle where one of them allegedly raises a bottle above their head seemingly to strike another passenger.

When the first alleged incident broke out, it prompted the flight to turn back to Queensland, where a woman was charged.

