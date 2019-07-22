STUDY FINDS:

Life is full of decisions. From seemingly small decisions like what to eat for dinner, to much more consequential ones such as choosing a career to pursue, we are all faced with numerous choices on a daily basis. It’s human nature to look back at the roads we didn’t take and wonder, “What if?” Yet a new survey conducted in England has revealed that a staggering amount of people are unhappy with the way they’ve lived their lives.

According to a survey of 2,000 British adults commissioned by UK charity consortium Remember A Charity, four out of ten people regret how they have lived their lives so far. Spending too much time at work and not traveling enough were among respondents’ biggest regrets.

Other common regrets among those surveyed included neglecting their health and not spending enough time with their family. Many wished they had been a better parent to their children. All of that regret seems to be a big motivator as well, with 40% of respondents claiming that they want to make some positive changes in the near future.

“All of us will die one day – none of us know when that time might come, and none of us want to have regrets about what we’ve missed out on or how we’ve lived our lives,” comments Deborah James, a founding member of You, Me and the Big C, a BBC podcast on fighting cancer, in a statement. “This research is a really interesting wake up call to get us to think about how we want to spend our time now and to lay foundations for those that come after us.”