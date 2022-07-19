Four people died on Sunday in a midair collision at North Las Vegas Airport (VGT) between a Cessna 172N Skyhawk and a Piper PA-46 Malibu Mirage.

Air traffic control recordings posted online indicate that the Cessna was approved for a short approach to Runway 30R as the Piper was approved to land on Runway 30L.

The FAA said the Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30R and the Cessna fell into a retention pond.

There were two people aboard each aircraft. All four died.

Flying Magazine reports that the Piper was arriving at North Las Vegas after taking off from Idaho and that the Cessna belonged to a local flight school and was practicing touch-and-goes. The report also acknowledges that there is no fire department based at the airport, and it took emergency crews around 10 minutes to respond.

