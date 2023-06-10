Four siblings, including an infant, were found alive and well in the Colombian jungle on Friday — a remarkable 40 days after the plane in which they were traveling crashed, killing every adult on board, authorities said.

The miraculous ending to the saga that has captivated the world was shared by President Gustavo Petro, who told reporters Friday that the children’s incredible tale of survival “will remain in history.”

The scrappy youngsters were ultimately located in the Amazon rainforest by one of the rescue dogs handled by soldiers with the Colombian army who joined the search weeks ago.

“The jungle saved them,” Petro said Friday. “They are children of the jungle, and now they are also children of Colombia.”

The children – ages 13, 9, 4, and 11 months – are members of the Huitoto people who had been traveling with their mother from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to San Jose del Guaviare when their Cessna single-engine propeller plane crashed into the dense jungle on May 1.

