Four children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found alive in the Colombian jungle more than two weeks after their plane crashed and killed every adult on board.

The miraculous news was shared by President Gustavo Petro following an intense search carried out by the country’s military, firefighters and civil aviation authority officials.

The doomed plane crashed into the thick jungle on May 1, killing the pilot and two other adult passengers aboard.

The three adults were found dead inside the Cessna 206.

The four surviving children from the country’s Indigenous community are ages 13, 9, 4, and the infant.

Officials believe they escaped the plane and set out on foot to find help before they were found in the Caqueta province.

