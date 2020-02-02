The New York Post:

Four Jeffrey Epstein accusers have written an open letter begging Prince Andrew to talk to the FBI for the sake of his “daughters and their children,” a report said Sunday.

The group urged the 59-year-old royal to “be on the right side of history” after he was accused last Monday of giving “zero cooperation” to the ongoing investigation into Epstein’s inner circle, according to the letter shared with the Mail on Sunday.

“Prince Andrew, the world is watching,” starts the letter, written by an accuser using the name “KiKi” and countersigned by three unnamed accusers all represented by lawyer Lisa Bloom.

“Please help the US authorities with anything you may have observed in your time spent with Jeffrey Epstein,” plead the four, saying his “privileged life” gives him the power to “influence and create positive change.”

“Do it for the victims who have lived a life of suffering, shame and humiliation. You can make things better for us and for future generations with your co-operation,” they wrote, according to the Mail.