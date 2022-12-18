Four in ten Americans believe the world is in the last days, a Pew Research survey found.

Of those surveyed, 39 percent expressed the belief that humanity is living in the end times, and of those, 14 percent believe that “Jesus will return to Earth someday” and the “world situation will worsen until then.”

That specific position — that of the 14 percent– is based on the Biblical view of the end of this age as we know it, with Jesus, God’s Son, coming for the second time to gather His own and rule and reign with them for the next millennium after the tribulation period.

Twenty-five percent of the 39 percent who believe mankind is living in the end times are categorized as “other end times believers.”

Meanwhile, 58 percent, overall, do not believe humanity is living in the end times, and three percent did not provide an answer.

The survey also found that 46 percent of “religiously affiliated” individuals believe humanity is in the last days, and nearly half of self-described Christians — 47 percent — believe humanity is in the end times. Of those, 20 percent believe in the Bible-based view of Jesus returning to Earth and the situation worsening until His return.

Just 27 percent of Catholics believe humanity is in the end days.

The survey, which focused on how religion “intersects with Americans’ view on the environment,” was taken April 11-17, 2022, among United States adults. It also found that a majority of Americans with “high” and “medium” “levels of religious commitment” believe that “God gave humans a duty to protect and care for the Earth.” However, many of these individuals appear to reject the left-wing groupthink narrative on climate change.

