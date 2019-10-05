NEW YORK POST:

Four homeless men were found beaten to death in Chinatown early Saturday and a fifth was critically injured in a terrifying Lower Manhattan rampage, police said.

Sources identified the alleged killer to The Post as Rodriguez “Randy” Santos, who has 14 past arrests — including an assault charge from May.

The homicidal spree came to light as cops responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress on Bowery Street near Doyers Street in Chinatown at about 1:50 a.m. and found two homeless men with head trauma, cops said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim, 49, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

