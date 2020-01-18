BERKELEYSIDE.COM

Four men identified by authorities as gang members from Contra Costa County are set to appear in court this week after being charged with a violent, unprovoked attack on a UC Berkeley student in a Telegraph Avenue pizza shop in October. The group attacked the 21-year-old student when he defended two female friends after the group accosted them, according to court papers. The assault took place Oct. 20, 2019, at about 2:25 a.m. inside Abe’s Pizza at 2340 Telegraph Ave. (near Durant Avenue) less than a block from the UC Berkeley campus. According to BPD, the gang members attacked the young man when he told them to “leave the girls alone.” BPD described the assault, which was captured on video, as unprovoked.

