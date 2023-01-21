Border Patrol agents apprehended a record-setting 4.2 million migrants during his first 23 months in office. The apprehension of 221,181 migrants by Border Patrol agents along the southwest border during the month of December brought the FY23 total to 633,451.

In a bizarre statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) late Friday evening, Acting Commissioner Troy Miller wrote, “The December update shows our new border enforcement measures are working.” His statement followed the Friday-night news dump with the release of the December Southwest Land Border Migration Report.

The report, released after the close of business on Friday night, shows Border Patrol agents apprehended 221,181 migrants during the month of December in the nine southwest border sectors. This brought the total for the new fiscal year to 633,451. In contrast, during the entire FY2020, President Donald Trump’s last full fiscal year in office, agents apprehended a total of 400,651.

During the last twelve months, agents apprehended more than 2.3 million migrants.

