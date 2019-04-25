ABC NEWS:

The woman who ditched a bag of puppies in a dumpster has been arrested, and police now know those weren’t the only dogs she put in danger.

Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, was arrested Monday night and is charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty.

The Department of Animal Services in Riverside County, California, reported that she was arrested at her Coachella home after surveillance footage of her dumping the pups was used to identify her by her license plate.

When they arrived at her home, animal control officers found “the house was overrun with other dogs,” according to the county press release.