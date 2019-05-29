





According to The Washington Times Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he has shut down the investigation into the 2016 election, and will resign from the Justice Department after more than two years of work.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state,” according to the report. “Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.” — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) May 29, 2019

MUELLER IS A DEEP-STATE DEMOCRAT SNAKE-HE JUST SAID WHILE WE COULD HAVE INDICTED TRUMP THERE WAS NO TRIAL SO GO AHEAD AND IMPEACH HIM AND PROVE RUSSIA COLLUSION — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) May 29, 2019

Mr. Mueller, in a surprise statement at the department’s headquarters in Washington, said he decided to speak out because the probe is now over.

“We are formally closing the special counsel’s office,” he said.





