LATEST PODCAST – MUELLER FED DOUBT THEN BOWED OUT



According to The Washington Times Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he has shut down the investigation into the 2016 election, and will resign from the Justice Department after more than two years of work.

Mr. Mueller, in a surprise statement at the department’s headquarters in Washington, said he decided to speak out because the probe is now over.

“We are formally closing the special counsel’s office,” he said.



