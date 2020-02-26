JERUSALEM POST

Following Senator Bernie Sanders’s decision to skip the AIPAC policy conference in March, a group of 347 rabbis has signed an open letter to the Democratic front runner, saying they support AIPAC’s role in advancing the US-Israel relationship and reject his “outrageous comments.” Sanders claimed on Saturday that the organization gives a platform “for leaders who express bigotry.” AIPAC responded in a statement, saying that the Vermont senator’s comments were “truly shameful,” and considered as an “odious attack on this mainstream, bipartisan American political event.”

