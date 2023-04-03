Maryland Attorney General Athony Brown announced Tuesday that their investigation into several Baltimore neighborhoods led to criminal charges related to gang activity being brought against 33 individuals ranging in age from 21 to 54.

According to WBAL, along with multiple drug charges two members of the organization were also brought up on attempted murder and gun charges stemming from an incident where they attempted to kill another gang member over an internal dispute.

According to CBS, the drug charges involved the gang running distribution ring of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The gang operated mostly around west, south, and southwest Baltimore. 12 of the 33 arrested had prior violent offenses on their record and 30 had some history of arrest.

In his announcement, Brown stated that this is the result of a 16-month-long investigation. He said to the citizens of the city “we’re committed to ensuring that Baltimore is a safe place for all and that we are committed (to) taking charge of our neighborhoods.”

