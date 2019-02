BREITBART

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 325 Central American migrants after they illegally crossed into Arizona Thursday near Lukeville.

Agents assigned to the Ajo Station came upon a large group of migrants who illegally crossed west of the Lukeville port of entry, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials. The group consisted of 325 migrants from Central America.

