30 Democrats from 38 Member Hispanic Caucus Are on Tropical Retreat in Puerto Rico as Shutdown Continues

GATEWAY PUNDIT

President Trump is working around the clock during the government shutdown trying to negotiate with Pelosi and Schumer to secure border wall funding.The Democrats however, are partying at a beach resort in Puerto Rico on day 22 of the government shutdown. This is the longest government shutdown in US history because Pelosi and Schumer refuse to compromise on a border wall — a wall they were in favor of only a few years back. The Democrats don’t care about the 800,000 federal workers who are currently not receiving a paycheck. Democrat Senator Bob Menendez was spotted hanging out with a bikini-clad “colleague” on the beach in Puerto Rico three weeks into the shutdown without a care in the world. The Hispanic Caucus of liberal Democrats is holding their retreat at a posh tropical resort while American government workers are suffering. The event is taking place in a seaside resort where rooms go for $429 a night. Food is being provided. 30 of the Congressional members made the trip.

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements