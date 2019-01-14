GATEWAY PUNDIT

President Trump is working around the clock during the government shutdown trying to negotiate with Pelosi and Schumer to secure border wall funding.The Democrats however, are partying at a beach resort in Puerto Rico on day 22 of the government shutdown. This is the longest government shutdown in US history because Pelosi and Schumer refuse to compromise on a border wall — a wall they were in favor of only a few years back. The Democrats don’t care about the 800,000 federal workers who are currently not receiving a paycheck. Democrat Senator Bob Menendez was spotted hanging out with a bikini-clad “colleague” on the beach in Puerto Rico three weeks into the shutdown without a care in the world. The Hispanic Caucus of liberal Democrats is holding their retreat at a posh tropical resort while American government workers are suffering. The event is taking place in a seaside resort where rooms go for $429 a night. Food is being provided. 30 of the Congressional members made the trip.

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT