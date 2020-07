A total of 48,922 guaranteed and potentially ‘forgivable’ loans were provided to companies reporting ‘zero jobs retained’. Total amount loaned: A whopping $30,117,600,000. Average loan amount per company: $615,000.

Companies in all/most states, a hodge-podge of types. A sample from the A’s and a sample from the Z’s.

One company, Zilber LTD., got $7,500,000 for retaining zero jobs.