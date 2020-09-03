New York Post:

Heart-stopping video shows a 3-year-old girl being lifted up to 100 feet in the sky after getting caught on a giant kite.

Footage from a festival in the seaside town of Nanlioao, Taiwan, on Sunday shows a group of helpers struggling to contain the giant length of orange material as they are battered by heavy winds.

The crowd’s cheers at the kite first taking flight soon turn to screams of horror when the end of the kite’s long tail follows — with the little girl caught up and soaring with it.

The girl, said to weigh just 28 pounds, was repeatedly tossed around, according to The Sun, which cited local reports that she went as high as 100 feet in the air.

