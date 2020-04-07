GATEWAY PUNDIT

Three weeks ago Governor Gavin Newsom projected that 56% of California’s population — or 25.5 million people will be infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus over an 8-week period. Since we are nearly at the halfway point of Newsom’s prediction, we thought we would check in. As of Monday morning, California has 15,247 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 350 deaths — OUT OF about 40 MILLION PEOPLE! California is one of the largest economies in the world, yet the entire state has been virtually shut down because 0.04%. of the population has confirmed infections and 0.0009%. of the population has died from the virus.

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT