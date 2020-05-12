NEWSMAX

Pelosi Unveils $3T Coronavirus Aid Package for Friday Vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, encouraging Congress to “go big” with aid to cash-strapped states and struggling Americans. The Heroes Act provides nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs and another $200 billion in “hazard pay” for essential workers, according a summary. It will offer $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals, up to $6,000 per household. There is $75 billion more for virus testing . A vote is expected Friday. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday it appears the sweeping Democratic-led bill “will be ready” to call lawmakers back to Washington for the vote. “This is an unprecedented time in our history,” Hoyer said about the virus outbreak and economic shutdown. He said Congress needs to act in “unprecedented ways.”

