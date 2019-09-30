NEW YORK POST:

Three of four “extremely dangerous” inmates who overpowered female guards while escaping from an Ohio jail have been captured in North Carolina, authorities said.

Officers in Cary arrested the three inmates without incident near a Red Roof Inn at about 2 a.m. Monday, and roughly one day after they broke out of the Gallia County Jail — some 370 miles away.

The four overpowering two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon and then forced open a secured door, police said.

Brynn Martin, 40, Christopher Clemente, 24, and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, were apprehended after a roughly two-hour search near the hotel. They are currently awaiting extradition back to Ohio, Cary police said in a statement.

A fourth inmate, Lawrence Lee III, 29, remained on the run early Monday. Police warned residents not to approach Lee, if spotted, and to call cops instead.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said authorities suspect Lee was with the three other inmates when they were apprehended but fled before he could be arrested. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants, Cary police said.