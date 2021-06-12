Fox5 – New York:

The NYPD is searching for three men who were involved in the slashing of another man inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

On June 2 at about 11:50 p.m., a dispute escalated into a fight between the men and the 28-year-old victim on the J train platform of the Cleveland Street station in Cypress Hills, said police.

One of the suspects took the blade to the right side of the man’s face, right ear and left abdomen. The trio then fled the station.

The victim was treated at Brookdale Hospital.

The assault is the latest in a string of slashings inside subways stations across the city. Earlier this month, a 22-year-old woman was slashed above the eye and in the wrist on a northbound 2 train on the Upper West Side. A second victim tried to intervene and was slashed in the left ear.

Last month, police identified three teens wanted in connection with a series of slashings, beatings, and robberies that unfolded early on the 4, 5, 6 subway line.

The pack of teens roamed the subway in Manhattan and assaulted several people, wounding some with a knife, NYPD officials said.

