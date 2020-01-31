The New York Times

American, Delta and United will halt service to the Chinese mainland, widening the impact of the outbreak on business and travel.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines said Friday that they were suspending service between the United States and China, and some in the White House were reported to be urging further travel restrictions because of escalating fear over the global spread of the coronavirus. American Airlines said it was suspending all flights to and from mainland China immediately through March 27. Delta and United said they would suspend service starting on Feb. 6. United said it expected to resume operations on March 28. Delta said its suspension would last through April 30. American Airlines said service connecting Hong Kong with Dallas and Los Angeles would continue, while United said it would still operate a single daily flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong. Delta does not fly to Hong Kong.

READ MORE AT THE NY TIMES