Three people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside an Oklahoma hospital Wednesday, authorities said.

The gunman, described only as a man armed with a rifle, was also killed, Tulsa Police said in a statement.

Multiple people were injured in the gunfire that erupted about 5 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. In a statement, the police department said the man entered a building on the hospital’s campus on Wednesday afternoon.

“This turned into active shooter situation,” the department said.

It wasn’t clear how the gunman died, and a motive hasn’t been identified.

Authorities said he went to the building’s second floor and opened fire. Police were carrying out a room-by-room search to search for other threats, the department said.

