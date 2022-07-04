DailyMail

Shooting at Field’s shopping centre in Danish capital yesterday left three dead and several more wounded

Danish police confirmed multiple people were hit, with images showing one individual being led away in cuffs

The suspect is a 22-year-old Danish male, according to the police inspector in charge of the operation

He was pictured strolling through the retail complex clutching a rifle before opening fire on several shoppers

Shooter is thought to be a Dane who posted videos on YouTube holding guns to his head

Armed police surrounded the scene as footage emerged showing terrified civilians fleeing the retail complex

Shooting took place hours before British singer Harry Styles was set to take the stage just 500 yards away

Chilling images have emerged of the moment a gunman strolled through a shopping mall in Denmark with a rifle slung over his shoulder before letting loose on innocent bystanders in a shocking, murderous act. Three people were killed and several more wounded in a shooting at the packed Field’s shopping centre in the Danish capital of Copenhagen yesterday, according to police. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested on suspicion of the murders, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit. ‘We know that there are several dead’ and ‘several injured,’ Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can’t be ruled out and that the suspect was a white, ethnic Danish male. ‘We investigate it as an act, where we can’t exclude, that it’s terror.’ Police have refused to comment on the gunman’s identity beyond confirming his nationality, ethnicity and age in accordance with Danish privacy laws, but there are suspicions the perpetrator recently posted multiple videos on YouTube entitled ‘I don’t care’ in which he held firearms to his head. Images which emerged from the scene showed the suspect being led away in cuffs in a white hooded top – though another picture posted on social media revealed a man matching his description sat in the grass, minded by armed police.

