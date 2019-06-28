COMMENTARY BY DR. GERHARD FALK

Four decades ago, in the 1960’s, three Jews gained considerable attention in our media for their revolutionary activities on behalf of the most malicious Jew baiters in this country.

Among these Jews was Mark Rudd, a.k.a Shmuel Rudinsky, who agitated on behalf of the Weathermen, an anti-Jewish hate group. They later called themselves The Weather Underground in order to accommodate such women as Bernadine Dohrn, a.k.a. Ohrnstein, who participated in several bombings of government installations. The Weather Underground also called themselves the Revolutionary Youth Movement. Their slogan was: “Up against the wall, motherf–ker”. This group was chaired by Fred Hampton, a black Jew hater who espoused communism. While making bombs in Greenwich Village, a part of Manhattan, a bomb exploded and killed Ted Gold and two other Jews involved.

Mark Rudd lived “underground” for several years thereafter and finally became a teacher of algebra at a community college in New Mexico, from which he has now retired. Rudd concerns himself, as always, with enhancing the position of The Black Panthers, whose leader, Hashim Nzinga, blames Jews for the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11/01, claiming Jews knew about these attacks in advance and therefore did not come to work that day. This in face of the deaths of hundreds of Jews murdered by the Arab terrorists on that occasion.

Another Jew who distinguished himself as a “revolutionary” during the 1960’s was Abbie Hoffman. Expelled from public school, he attended the expensive Worcester Academy and thereafter earned a degree from Brandeis University. Later he earned an M.A. in psychology from the University of California.

A great supporter of the civil rights movement in the South during the ‘60’s, he led a number of riotous protests against the Viet Nam war, resulting in his arrest. Together with others, he was tried in a Chicago court on grounds of inciting a riot. Seven defendants at that trial before Judge Hoffman insulted the judge. Convicted, a court of appeals overturned their 5 year prison sentences.

Hoffman protested the war in Viet Nam. He founded the “Yippies” movement, which abbreviates The Youth International Party, and which included the co-founder of the Black Panther Movement, Bobby Seale. Seale was a fanatic enemy of the Jewish people who, together with other “civil rights” leaders, called two Jews killed during their effort to help the civil rights and voter registration drive in the South “paint on the wall”. They denounced New York Jews. Hoffman killed himself in 1989 by using an overdose of barbiturates.

The third member of this triumvirate of hate was Jerry Rubin. Rubin began his revolutionary career by protesting against a Berkeley, California grocery store. Rubin had dropped out of the university there so as to organize the Viet Nam Day Committee. He co-founded the Yippies, using this organization to disrupt the Democratic National Convention at Chicago in 1968, thereby leading to the election of Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate.

Rubin befriended Eldridge Cleaver, who called Jews “blood suckers” and “Zionist Pigs”. Rubin used profanity to such an extent that the interviewer of a Cleveland, Ohio TV channel interrupted an interview with him and asked him to leave the set because of his foul language.

Rubin was killed in an auto accident in 1994. By then he had become a businessman and capitalist who now defended what he erstwhile denounced. He continued his anti-Jewish stance to the end.

There are of course many more such Jews living today and working for the destruction of Israel. In Obama they have found their “Führer”. Like Hitler before him, Obama is a rabble rouser who holds shouting speeches with slogans but no content before wildly cheering followers. Like Hitler, Obama seeks “Change” and, like Hitler, Obama seeks unity for the sake of unity called “political correct” conduct. Obama will have us march in goose step to his dictates as he threatens the survival of Israel on behalf of his Arab-Muslim friends.

Obama has surrounded himself with former Jews who use their Jewish ancestry to praise the terrorists who murder Jews daily and who seek the end of the United States as well. Daniel Kurzer, Obama’s candidate for secretary of state, believes that Israel should not exist and that the Holocaust is a myth. Kurzer has Jewish ancestors.