The conflict between Israel and Gaza factions entered its second day Sunday, after a night that saw the first Israeli fatality. More than 600 rockets have so far been launched at Israel, as the Israeli army struck hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Strip.

Three Israeli men and 16 Palestinians, including two pregnant woman and an infant, were killed so far since tensions ratcheted up along the border on Friday. Four Israelis were wounded as rockets fell on the Israeli south on Saturday.

Schools were canceled across the south, and the Israeli army on Sunday said it expects the flare-up to continue in the coming days. A Hamas political source has told Haaretz that the group decided to take serious steps against Israel due to the fact that the Israeli government has been slow in implementing understandings reached between the two parties.