A California man awaits sentencing after he was found guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets. There were three defendants in the conspiracy to steal proprietary information, planning to speed the process for the development and testing of an aircraft de-icing design and sell it to a competitor.

The three had planned to use trade secrets for profit by using the stolen information to receive FAA certification quicker and then selling the designs to a competing aircraft company.

“Manufacturers spend millions of dollars and countless hours of employee work time to research, design and develop unique products,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Joseph Pascua and his co-conspirators attempted to shortcut this process by stealing valuable proprietary information to benefit a competitor – and they’re being held accountable for this theft.” U.S. Attorney Estes said.

