NBC News:

Three people were killed and at least one other was injured when a coastal bluff collapsed Friday along a popular beach north of San Diego, officials said.

A woman was declared dead at the scene of the afternoon collapse. Two of four people taken to hospitals were initially in critical condition but later died, officials said.

“It has now been confirmed that two of the three victims that were transported to local area hospitals earlier today have succumbed to their injuries,” a statement from the city reads.