NEW YORK POST:

Three young girls were discovered living in a “deplorable” house in Florida along with 245 animals — and three adults face child abuse and animal cruelty charges in the shocking case, according to reports.

Edgewater police were called Sunday to conduct a welfare check on the three kids — ages 8, 9 and 10 — at a home on Royal Palm Drive, where they found the madhouse menagerie, officials said.

“It was immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly. The residence was in deplorable living conditions,” police said in a statement.

“Officers observed a dead guinea pig in a cage, rotting food, animal feces and urine throughout the residence,” cops added.

Authorities recovered four dogs, two cats, 83 rats, 95 mice, nine guinea pigs, 12 rabbits, four hamsters, 10 sugar gliders, 14 birds, seven bearded dragons, two geckos, a tortoise and a hedgehog, police said.