Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of home invasions and robberies in Los Angeles County going back to November 2021, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Deja Childress, 34, of Ontario, Savion Jefferson, 32, of Los Angeles and Terry McGee, 27, of Los Angeles were arrested on March 6 after an early morning home invasion in Tarzana. According to LAPD, Childress, Jefferson and McGee were three of four suspects who allegedly broke into a home being used as a short-term rental and robbed the people inside. LAPD said at least two of the suspects in this robbery were armed but didn’t specify which suspects may have been armed. One of the victims at the scene was severely beaten during the robbery. The three men were arrested later that day.

Read more at Fox 11