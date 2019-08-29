3.8 Million-Year-Old Fossil in Ethiopia Reveals Face of Early Human Ancestor Share on facebookTweet on twitter FRANCE 24: </p> <div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/pl/" class="external" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">youtubeembedcode.com/pl/</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com" class="external" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">visit us</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/pl/" class="external" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">youtubeembedcode pl</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com" class="external" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Add-link-exchange</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/nl/" class="external" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">youtubeembedcode.com/nl/</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com" class="external" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">check this out</a></small></div> <p> Advertisements