CNS NEWS:

Federal spending programs that are “designed to transfer income … to individuals or families” are set to hit a record $3,223,943,000,000 in fiscal 2020, according to projections published by the Office of Management and Budget.

These so-called “payments for individuals” (as the OMB calls them) are projected to account for 67.9% of all federal spending this fiscal year and consume 14.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

In its Historical Table 6.1, Composition of Outlays, the OMB reports the annual amounts spent on “payments for individuals” going back to fiscal 1940 in both current year and constant fiscal 2012 dollars. In the same table, it published its estimated totals for fiscal 2019 through fiscal 2024.

In 1940, the federal government spent only 2.1% of GDP on “payments for individuals.” As a percentage of GDP, these payments peaked in fiscal 2010 at 15.5%.

But in inflation-adjusted dollars, the total amount the federal government spends on these payments has increased since then.