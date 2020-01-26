Breitbart:

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed a second U.S. case involving the novel coronavirus affecting a 60-year-old woman from Chicago who recently returned from Wuhan, China.

A Chicago woman returned from Wuhan on January 13 and became symptomatic several days later, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday. The woman traveled to the city that is now the epicenter for the outbreak that has left 26 people dead and at least 830 infected. She went to China to care for her sick father.

Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady told the local newspaper the woman is still hospitalized but is stable and is “clinically doing well.” She spent more than two weeks in Wuhan.

The patient in a hospital in Washington state, a 30-year-old man, also contracted the coronavirus after traveling to the same region in China. He became the first confirmed coronavirus case in the U.S. earlier this week.

The Chicago woman was reportedly not symptomatic during her return flight from China, Dr. Arwady disclosed. She began to feel ill a few days later and called her doctor. The doctor referred her to a hospital that began treatment and testing. The CDC confirmed the illness is from the Wuhan 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

Officials report 63 other cases are under investigation to determine if they are connected to the coronavirus, according to Fox News. Those cases are spread out across 22 U.S. states.