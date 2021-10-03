NEW YORK POST:

Big money — from more than 27,000 donors so far — is pouring in for a US Marine thrown in the brig after he slammed his superiors over the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, 40, a father of three and a Bronze Star recipient, has been stuck in solitary confinement at Camp LeJeune.

Scheller went viral after he criticized America’s exit from Afghanistan in a series of videos. He can speak to his attorney but his parents, Stuart Sr. and Cathy, said they were only allowed to speak to him just once, for 90 seconds, last week.

A hearing to decide whether or not the military throws the book at Scheller, a 17-year veteran, or releases him is scheduled for Oct. 5. But the Schellers told The Post Saturday the hearing is closed to civilians and the media, and they don’t know what to expect.

