A second weapon from Mark and Patricia McCloskey was surrendered to authorities Saturday

Twelve Republican members of Congress have written to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, arguing in defense of the Second Amendment rights of a Missouri couple whose rifle and handgun are now in the possession of local authorities.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made national headlines in late June when they took up arms to defend their home from protesters who entered their St. Louis neighborhood, had their rifle seized Friday when local police executed a search warrant.

Then on Saturday, a lawyer — who represented the couple until recently – surrendered to police a handgun that Patricia McCloskey held during the June incident, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported.

Attorney Al Watkins said he had taken possession of the handgun while still representing the couple, in anticipation of using it as evidence in a possible court appearance, FOX 2 reported.

“It was my duty and obligation to make sure that evidence was preserved to maintain the integrity of the defense of Mr. and/or Mrs. McCloskey in the event, in what I believe the highly unlikely event, of any charges being brought,” Watkins said, according to KSDK-TV of St. Louis.

Watkins said the gun was “inoperable” prior to the June incident, and Patricia McCloskey knew it was inoperable. But he said there were some potential legal issues with the way Patricia McCloskey held her weapon versus the way Mark McCloskey held his, making the weapon’s condition an issue, KSDK reported.

Signing the letter were U.S. Reps.:

Brian Babin of Texas;

Mo Brooks of Alabama;

Ted Budd of North Carolina;

Louis Gohmert of Texas;

Paul Gosar of Arizona;

Andy Harris of Maryland;

Jody Hice of Georgia;

Steve King of Iowa;

Alex Mooney of West Virginia;

Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

Greg Steube of Florida;

Steve Watkins of Kansas

