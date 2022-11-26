JERUSALEM POST

Concerns over the rise of antisemitism in the United States led to heated conversations

ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,131 hiring managers in November, asking them about their views of Jewish individuals and their perspectives on antisemitism in the workplace.

What did they find in their survey?

Their survey showed that 26% of hiring managers say they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants. When asked why, 38% said that “Jews have too much power and control,” which is also tied to another 38% who said, “Jews claim to be the ‘chosen people.'”

A few of the other “reasons” were that “Jews have too much wealth”, “Jews are greedy”, “Jews killed Jesus,” and many other antisemitism responses, according to the ResumeBuilder survey.

Another 26% of hiring managers make assumptions about whether or not the applicant is Jewish based on their looks and appearances.

Read More