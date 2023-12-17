27-year-old Israeli woman, Inbar Haiman, taken hostage by Hamas confirmed dead: ‘Creative girl full of joy’

An Israeli hostage abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 from the Supernova music festival has been confirmed dead.Inbar Haiman, described as a “creative girl full of joy,” was murdered at some point after she was kidnapped from the desert rave, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said Friday.Haiman’s cause of death was not confirmed by the Forum. Her body is still believed to be in the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel added.Haiman, 27, was a visual communications student from Haifa, in northern Israel, the Forum said.She was remembered as a “gifted” and “creative girl full of joy,” the Forum’s announced read.Haiman is survived by her parents, brother, and her partner, Noam Alon, the Times of Israel said.She was volunteering at the festival when Hamas attacked in the early hours, the outlet reported.

