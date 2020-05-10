CNN:

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shark attack while surfing Saturday at a beach in Northern California, officials said.

The man was attacked around 1:30 p.m. at Manresa State Beach, the California Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement. The incident took place on Sand Dollar Beach within 100 yards of the shore, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the next of kin was notified . The species of shark was not known, according to the parks department.Following the state parks protocol, the water 1 mile south and north of the incident location will be closed for five days and will not be reopened until Thursday, the parks department said.

More at CNN